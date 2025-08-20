On-loan Mosele has Chippa on his mind

Chippa United on-loan player Goodman Mosele says his focus is on helping the club reach its target of finishing in a decent position in the league and being competitive in cup competitions.
He was not overly concerned about the midfield competition at his parent club, Orlando Pirates, and how he could eventually break into its starting line-up, he said.
The 25-year-old has struggled to secure a place in the Pirates squad since joining from Baroka FC in 2021.
Following minimal playing time at the Sea Robbers, he was loaned to the Chilli Boys for the 2023/2024 season.
He found his rhythm at Chippa, participating in 25 matches throughout all competitions and netting one goal.
That form earned him a place back at the Buccaneers, but a long-term injury set him back and he only played about 200 minutes for Pirates, scoring one goal.
Now he finds himself back at the Eastern Cape-based outfit.
“It has been hard since the injury. I’m still working towards being the old Goodman that was at the peak of his game,” Mosele said at training in East London this week.
“It will take time before I get there, I know, and I’m pushing hard, I know I will get there.
“Pirates is my home, I know, but it is not on my mind currently. I want to help Chippa get a top eight in the league.”
The last time he was at Chippa, he worked with Siphelele Luthuli, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Ronaldo Maarman, Craig Martin and Sinoxolo Kwayiba in midfield.
All of them have since departed the club, as well as the coaching staff of Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September.
He has had to work with new faces.
That comes with learning a new philosophy and building a clear understanding among his midfield compatriots, something Mosele, who has played more than 170 Premier Soccer League games, said he was familiarising himself with.
“What I like about the group is that there are no egos.
“We are helping each other to find what ticks for which individual and that helps when you want to build something special as a team.
“I don’t consider myself an experienced player.
“For example, in the group, though I might have more caps than some other players, we all work together. That is the mentality that we all have,” he said.
