We were going through emotions, says Nyatama after Galaxy loss
Chippa United head coach Musa Nyatama has admitted that the controversial departure of Sinethemba Badela had psychologically affected his players during their midweek fixture against TS Galaxy.
He said this after their 4-1 loss in the Betway Premiership fixture at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.