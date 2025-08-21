Broos names Zwane and Mudau in preliminary squad for WC qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named 48 players in his preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Nigeria in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which will be played at the Free Stadium in September.

Included in the squad is Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane, who got injured in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso told the media after his club's 2-0 win over Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership played in Polokwane that it might take two months for Zwane to recover.

Another surprise in the squad is Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau who is yet to kick the ball this season due to a contractual dispute with his club.

But there were many new names in the preliminary squad, including Orlando Pirates young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thabo Maloisane of Stellenbosch FC, Sipho Mbule of Pirates, Ime Okon of Hanover 98 (Germany), Puso Dithejane of Ts Galaxy and Kamogelo Sebelebele of Pirates.

Broos will whittle down his squad to 23 players in the coming weeks before they face Lesotho on September 5 and Nigeria on September 9 [both matches will kick off at 9pm].