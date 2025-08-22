Gould wants Stellies-Pirates MTN8 final to settle 2024 ref controversy

Steve Barker wants to prove a point by winning this season’s MTN8, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould says.
Because of this, he doubts that Stellenbosch will bottle their semifinal 2-0 aggregate advantage over Sekhukhune United.
The Sekhukhune-Stellies second leg will take centre stage at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (6pm).
Sekhukhune players told Gould during their flight from Cape Town back home last weekend that they would not be bullied at home by Stellies.
Gould said Stellies had done enough to proceed to the final, but admitted the game would be a hard tussle.
He said he hoped that if Barker’s men indeed made it past the semis, they would face Orlando Pirates in what would be a repeat of the 2024 final.
In that showdown at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the Bucs won 3-1, and Barker was left fuming because there was a controversy surrounding Pirates’ second goal by Tshegofatso Mabasa.
In the build-up to that goal, Relebohile Mofokeng quickly took a free kick in what appeared to be at least five metres away from the actual spot where the foul happened, finding Mabasa.
After that game, people such as former Premier Soccer League referee Victor “The Principal” Hlungwani stated that referee Abongile Tom should have ruled out the Mabasa goal because the free kick had been taken on the wrong spot.
“Barker came very close to winning the cup last year.
“This year, it will be hard to stop his team not winning it.
“I’m hoping that Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns [in the other semi] so that we can get the repeat of which caused an outcry from Stellies fans,” Gould said while he was in East London as part of the MTN8 legends roadshow.
“But Pirates beating Downs at home will be very hard.”
Pirates are deadlocked at 1-1 with Downs going to the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville (3pm).
They will be under much pressure to score a goal as Downs have an advantage of the away goals rule, as they chalked up a goal at the Orlando Stadium last week.
Also, Pirates risk not defending their title which they have won for the past three seasons.
A Downs loss will put new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou under more pressure as he has faced criticism from the fans in his opening games in the league and the MTN8.
“The MTN8 sets the tone for clubs in their season,” Gould said.
“The previous Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, won the cup in his first season.
“Even though results didn’t go his way in the league.
“When he got to Pirates, he had leverage because he had brought a trophy already.
“That is what Abdeslam needs, a cup win.
“That would help his case among Bucs supporters even if he does not do well in other competitions.”
Daily Dispatch
