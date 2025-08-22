Luc Eymael spotted in Gqeberha with Chippa officials
Speculation about Chippa United appointing Luc Eymael as head coach gathered momentum after he was spotted with club officials at a Gqeberha hotel on Friday morning.
The Belgian was seen having breakfast at the hotel before he was joined by club’s sporting director, Sinesipho Mali, and Morgan Mammila, who recently returned to serve as assistant coach to Musa Nyatama...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.