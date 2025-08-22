Molaba hopes to help Highbury win Motsepe Foundation Championship
Midfielder aims to repeat success at Magesi FC in Gqeberha
Having helped promote Magesi FC to the top-flight league during the 2023/2024 season after being crowned the Motsepe Foundation Championship champs, newly signed Highbury player Katlego Molaba hopes he can repeat the achievement at his new home.
The former Casric Stars midfielder was among the 14 players that coach Kabelo Sibiya roped in to strengthen his side this season in their pursuit of gaining promotion to the PSL...
