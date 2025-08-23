Cardoso made several changes to the team that beat Magesi FC in the league midweek by recalling Grant Kekana, Cupido, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Rayners to the starting line-up.
He left Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile, who equalled Siyabonga Nonvethe’s all-time record scorer in the PSL with 129 strikes.
Ouaddou went with the strongest possible team that consisted of Chaine and a defence marshalled by teenagers Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema, who covered themselves in glory.
Elsewhere there were places for Hotto, Mbatha, Sihle Mdluli, Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Appollis, Sebelebele and Evidence Makgopa, with Sipho Mbule left on the bench.
Chaine the hero as Pirates sink Sundowns to book MTN8 final spot
Image: Zamani Makautsi/BackpagePix
On a wild and turbulent afternoon in Atteridgeville, Orlando Pirates played with fire, embraced the chaos and simply refused to be knocked out of "their" MTN8 competition.
They flirted with danger in this utterly entertaining football match that was on the knife’s edge for most parts, where Mamelodi Sundowns landed the first blow but the Buccaneers walked through the storm and came out on the other side as 4-1 winners after one-sided penalty shoot-outs.
The Buccaneers have secured a place in their fourth successive MTN8 final, where they will play against the winner of the other semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC.
They could not be separated over two legs that ended 2-2 on aggregate and it was up to the lottery of penalties after 90 minutes at the packed Lucas Moripe Stadium, where Pirates spot-kick takers showed nerves of steel to take the team over the line.
Pirates players were spot-on, with Deon Hotto, Abdoulaye Mariko, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa beating Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is usually good with penalties.
On the other hand, Sundowns were disappointing as Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende were saved by Sipho Chaine, while their only scorer was Lebo Mothiba.
Earlier in the match, Sundowns took the lead through Iqraam Rayners after 16 minutes — but just as they did in the first leg, Pirates pulled one back through Kamogelo Sebelebele in the 74th minute.
There were no further goals in the match and when referee Eugene Mdluli blew the final whistle after 90 minutes, the match went straight to penalties — and Pirates prevailed, to give under-pressure coach Abdeslam Ouaddou some breathing space.
For Sundowns, their wait for success in this competition continues. They last laid their hands on the trophy in 2021, when they beat Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties in Durban.
The Brazilians don’t have time to dwell on this loss as they must immediately turn their attention to their Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Tempers started running high as early as the sixth minute, when Sebelebele went down on the edge of the Sundowns box and referee Mdluli stopped play, angering Sundowns players as he did not blow for a similar incident earlier.
Sundowns took the lead when Rayners continued his good scoring form with a goal that made Pirates’ mission more difficult, but Pirates were not finished as man-of-the-match Sebelebele had the final say later.
Plan A was not working for coach Ouaddou and he changed his tactics after 37 minutes when he replaced ineffective Patrick Maswanganyi with Bandile Shandu and that proved to be an inspired intervention. The early substitution saw Sebelebele move further up on the right wing, Oswin Appollis moving to the left wing and Relebohile Mofokeng taking the creative No 10 role and Pirates grew more assured.
Cardoso did not make any immediate changes at the break and the Brazilians started the brighter of the two in the second half. Their most notable early moment was when Rayners struck the upright after he was given space in the box.
Pirates reacted a few minutes later with Makgopa's cross forcing an acrobatic clearance from Keanu Cupido and Thalente Mbatha tested Williams who reacted with an acrobatic save.
After numerous chances from both sides, Sundowns became increasingly under-pressure and Sebelebele, who rescued a late goal in the first leg, rose to the occasion again to draw Pirates level until the end of 90 minutes.
