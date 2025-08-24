Soccer

Highbury coach Sibiya pleased with draw against Tuks in league opener

Gqeberha side start Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign with point at home

Premium
24 August 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Highbury kicked off their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign with a point at home against the University of Pretoria, and coach Kabelo Sibiya said he was pleased with the outcome.

The much-anticipated fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, took place at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon

Most Read