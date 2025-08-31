‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile
‘For him to become the highest scorer ... is one of those things you [where] say maybe karma is saying this is the one’
Soon after Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile became the Betway Premiership goalscoring king, former coach Manqoba Mngqithi hailed him as the best professional he has worked with.
Mngqithi, who worked with Shalulile at Chloorkop, where they won numerous league titles and cup competitions together, said the Namibian hitman deserves all the praise that comes his way.
Shalulile scored the winning penalty two minutes into first-half added time as Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in their Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday to become the all-time leading goal scorer with 130 goals.
The Namibian sharpshooter equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 league goals a fortnight ago when he scored in Downs' 2-0 league win over Magesi FC.
“I am happy for Peter because he is deserving of anything that comes his way,” said Mngqithi after his Lamontville Golden Arrows lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
“In fact, I am going to call him because he is one boy who has gone through everything, one boy who hardly played at the Fifa Club World Cup [in the US in June], but he still fights for what he believes in.
“There are never issues with Peter, he is the best professional I have ever worked with. He is always focused and laser-sharp in anything and for him to become the highest scorer in our league is one of those things you [where] say maybe karma is saying this is the one.
“He lives a good lifestyle, high level of professionalism, he is prepared when it comes to training and everything he does. He is the epitome of what professionalism is about.”