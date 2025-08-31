Pirates make swift work of Chippa United

Orlando Pirates produced their most convincing performance so far this season to beat Chippa United 3-0 in a Betway Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Patrick Maswanganyi, Deon Hotto and Tshepang Moremi handed the Soweto giants their third successive victory after a slow start to their campaign.
It was a convincing performance against an out-of-sorts Chippa side, who are winless in their opening five matches and remain at the bottom of the table with their work cut out.
The victory elevated Pirates to fifth spot with nine points.
Thabiso Lebitso was handed his first start ahead of Bandile Shandu, with Relebohile Mofekeng, who missed their midweek 1-0 win over Orbit College, starting on the bench.
Lebitso did not look like a man who had last played in December and made an excellent return before he was substituted late in the second half by Shandu.
Chippa had coach Luc Eymael on the bench after he received his work permit on Friday and had a baptism of fire in his first match in charge.
Pirates got off to a dream start when Maswanganyi capitalised on a mistake by Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
An attempted pass by the Chilli Boys was intercepted by Kamogelo Sebelebele, enabling Maswanganyi to net his second goal of the season from close range.
Chippa were sloppy in defence as they needlessly gave away possession in their own half after trying to play from the back.
Pirates should have been ahead by more than one goal but they failed to capitalise on Chippa’s mistakes.
That carelessness came back to haunt Chippa five minutes before the interval when Sergio Kammies gifted the ball to Oswin Appollis, who set up Hotto for the Namibian international to slot home the second.
The Sea Robbers continued where they left off in the first half and had the opportunity to double the lead from a controversial spot kick, but Maswanganyi failed to convert as Nwabali saved his effort.
Appollis, who was outstanding, provided another assist, with substitute Moremi scoring to give Pirates a 3-0 lead after the hour mark.
Chippa failed to string three or four passes together and hardly tested Sipho Chaine, who was reduced to being a spectator for much of the match.
It was a one-sided affair as Pirates dominated and would have won by more had they been more clinical in front of goal, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou would have been impressed.
• Marumo Gallants played to a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at the Dr Petrus Molema Stadium. — Sowetan
Pirates make swift work of Chippa United
Image: WERNER HILLS
