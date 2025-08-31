Soccer

Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick gives Liverpool win over Arsenal

By Lori Ewing - 01 September 2025
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring Liverpool's winner with Milos Kerkez, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch in their Premier League victory against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Champions Liverpool struck an early-season title blow against rivals Arsenal in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick in the dying minutes.

Szoboszlai struck in the 83rd minute after Martin Zubimendi's costly foul on Curtis Jones, unleashing a shot from 25 yards out that ricocheted in off the inside of the post, which had the Liverpool fans chanting “Champions!”

With both teams winning their opening two games, the afternoon was a chance to set an early tone for the season, but it appeared to be heading for a goalless draw in a game billed as a battle between titans.

Liverpool's summer signing Hugo Ekitike thought he had broken the deadlock in the second half when he bundled in the ball after goalkeeper David Raya fumbled Florian Wirtz's shot. But VAR showed Cody Gakpo was offside in the build-up. 

Reuters

