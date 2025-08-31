Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick gives Liverpool win over Arsenal

Champions Liverpool struck an early-season title blow against rivals Arsenal in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick in the dying minutes.

Szoboszlai struck in the 83rd minute after Martin Zubimendi's costly foul on Curtis Jones, unleashing a shot from 25 yards out that ricocheted in off the inside of the post, which had the Liverpool fans chanting “Champions!”