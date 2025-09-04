‘I know the qualities they have’: Broos confident in Bafana new blood
‘They don’t have to be nervous, they don’t have to be afraid,’ says coach ahead of crunch World Cup qualifiers
Any coach would have been worried about the strength of his team after losing close to 10 regulars, but not Hugo Broos, not at the moment.
At least, by what he has been saying ahead of Friday's crucial Group C 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho and Tuesday's second match against Nigeria (both 6pm), both at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.
The Bafana coach has insisted all week the new players in his squad, mostly young and inexperienced at the international level, will be just as capable for the task at hand.
Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Jayden Adams, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Patrick Maswanganyi, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mothobi Mvala, players who could have easily started, are not part of Broos's squad, mostly because of injuries.
WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says injuries have made the current camp the most difficult one since he took charge of the team in 2021.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) September 1, 2025
But the coach has been adamant call-ups like Kamogelo Sebelebele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Khulumani Ndamane, Mohau Nkota, Thabo Moloisane and Sipho Mbule are ready to help Bafana surge close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
“We have a pool of players, a list of around 45. Every week we follow them, some live and some through the technology we have,” Broos said.
“So we know exactly where those players are, which level they have. When a guy like Morena is not with us, we need someone else with nearly the same qualities.”
Broos made an example of Sebelebele, a revelation at new club Orlando Pirates where the 23-year-old signed from TS Galaxy in July — like Morena for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana — plays both as a right-back or right wing.
“The one here [Sebelebele] next to me is quick, he has quick feet. We always try when some players are not there to go in the same direction.
As things stand in Group C ahead of Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday.#BafanaPride@SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/vcGQwhL7tq— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 4, 2025
“All the players I selected are players with self-confidence; I know the qualities they have and it's up to them [to show it].
“They don't have to be nervous, they don't have to be afraid. 'Just play guys the way you play in your clubs' — that is what I ask them. I'm not worried now because of this player is not there and this one is now there.
“I have full confidence in this team that we'll be able to win against Lesotho and to get a good result against Nigeria.
“I know that, but that's football. You never know it 100%. But my confidence and belief in those guys makes me the most comfortable coach for the moment.”
If Bafana win both these matches, they will be close to qualifying for the World Cup. Broos' team lead Group C with 13 points after six matches, followed by Rwanda and Benin on eight. Nigeria are in fourth place on six points, Lesotho on five and Zimbabwe on four.