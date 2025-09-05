Cape Verde keep ahead of Cameroon in World Cup qualifying

Tiny Cape Verde Islands kept up top place in their World Cup qualifying group as they won away on Thursday, while Algeria and Tunisia moved closer to qualifying for next year’s finals with victories of their own.

But Ghana suffered a setback as they dropped unexpected points after giving up a last-minute equaliser away in Chad.

Cape Verde, who draw most of their side from migrant communities across Europe, scored a goal in either half to beat Mauritius 2-0 away. Goals from Jovane Cabral and Diney ensuring they stayed top of Group D with 16 points, one ahead of Cameroon, who had a 3-0 win over tiny Eswatini in Yaoundé.

Cameroon, who have been to an African record eight previous World Cups, strode into a three-goal lead from strikes by Gift Gamedze (own goal), Georges-Kévin N'Koudou and Arthur Avom in the opening 28 minutes but proved unable to add more thereafter.