Broos eyes win against Nigeria that will have Bafana on verge of a World Cup
‘If we win, it will be a good result for us but if we get four points from these two games I will be happy’
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win in their crunch 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria but will be satisfied with a draw at Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
A victory will put South Africa in pole position in Group C for a for place at the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada next year with 19 points from eight matches. It would also effectively eliminate Nigeria for automatic qualification.
If Bafana beat the Super Eagles and second-placed Benin lose against Lesotho in the late kickoff in Abidjan, Broos’s men will qualify for the tournament, even of they are docked three points for fielding suspended Teboho Mokoena in a win against “Likuena” in March.
“It is a big opportunity for us tomorrow because if we win this game, we have ‘qualified’. Not mathematically but it will be a miracle if we don’t qualify,” Broos said.
“It is an opportunity for us to win the game but we are playing against good opponents. We can’t think that because they [Nigeria] are six points behind us, they are not a good team any more. Their players are playing for big teams in Europe and that means they have quality.
“We don’t have fear to play this game; we have had a fantastic qualifying programme so far.
“We lost in Rwanda but that was not because of us but the situation. I repeat again it was scandal that a World Cup qualifier could be played on such on such a pitch and stadium ... and you saw afterwards they played in the new stadium.
“This is the reason we lost that game and for the rest we did what we had to do by winning games we had to win and we were happy with a draw whenever we got one.”
Broos urged his players to be at their best because it will be a tough match.
“The opportunity is there but we must not forget Nigeria is a good team. This is an important game and we are in a situation that I didn’t really expect from the beginning, being six points ahead of Nigeria with three games to play.
“This means we are in a good position but it is still not finished. It is up to us to play a good game against a good team, who may be playing for their last chance. If they don’t win, they will have serious problems. The pressure is on them but that doesn’t mean it is not going to be a tough game.
“If we win, it will be a good result for us but I said before the Lesotho game if we have four points from these two games I will be happy. This doesn’t mean we are going to play for a draw. It will be dangerous to do that, we will try to win it.”
Nigeria have arrived in the Free State without talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who limped off injured in their 1-0 win against Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.
Broos is not expected to make many changes from the line-up that beat Lesotho 3-0 at Free State Stadium on Friday.