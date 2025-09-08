Broos eyes win against Nigeria that will have Bafana on verge of a World Cup

“It is an opportunity for us to win the game but we are playing against good opponents. We can’t think that because they [Nigeria] are six points behind us, they are not a good team any more. Their players are playing for big teams in Europe and that means they have quality.

“We don’t have fear to play this game; we have had a fantastic qualifying programme so far.

“We lost in Rwanda but that was not because of us but the situation. I repeat again it was scandal that a World Cup qualifier could be played on such on such a pitch and stadium ... and you saw afterwards they played in the new stadium.

“This is the reason we lost that game and for the rest we did what we had to do by winning games we had to win and we were happy with a draw whenever we got one.”

Broos urged his players to be at their best because it will be a tough match.