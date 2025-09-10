After a stellar man-of-the-match performance in the important 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Nigeria at the packed and lively Free State Stadium on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe.
Broos in the past disagreed with overseas moves by some South African players, but he is convinced Orlando Pirates' sensational Mbokazi — who was superb containing Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare and Moses Simon — is ready.
In Friday's 3-0 win over Lesotho, Mbokazi, 19, played alongside Thabo Moloisane, then his 53rd-minute replacement Khulumani Ndamani. Against the Super Eagles Bucs' huge defensive prospect looked at ease with new partner Siyabonga Ngezana.
A highlight was when Mbokazi bullied Bright Osayi off the ball by sending the Super Eagles star tumbling into the advertising boards, allowing Oswin Appollis to collect the ball and clear the danger.
Broos calls for Bafana’s sensational Mbokazi to move to Europe
Orlando Pirates’ 19-year-old defensive prospect showed his potential by bossing Nigeria’s big name attacking stars
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
There was mixed reaction over the chosen destinations when Mohau Nkota moved from Pirates to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq FC in the off-season and Ime Okon to German second division side Hannover 96, but Broos said more players need to move abroad.
“Look at a guy like Mbokazi, this guy has to go to Europe,” said Broos after the draw that has left South Africa in an excellent position to reach the World Cup as they top Group C with 17 points from eight matches.
Bafana are three points clear of second-placed Benin and favourites to seal qualification in their last two matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in South Africa next month.
“He is 19 years old and when you look at the way he is playing, it’s like he has 10 years' experience at this level. But this is only his third appearance for Bafana.
“Let’s hope some players can do the step up next year because it will be good for South African football.”
Broos started the match against the Super Eagles with three players who are based overseas in Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania) and Lyle Foster (Burnley, England).
“When you look at the Nigerian team, all their players play for big teams abroad such as Atalanta, AC Milan, Fulham and we don’t have that. But that is not a disadvantage because we have good players.
“Hopefully in the future, the players have the opportunity to go to Europe because that will help South African football. They will play in competitions that are of a higher level than the PSL in South Africa.
“They will become better when they play in those competitions. Let’s hope the guys have the opportunity next season maybe to go and play abroad because it will be good for the national team.
“When you go to Belgium and ask about South African players, they can’t give you a name except those who played there in the past. But if you ask about players from Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, they know them.
“A South African player is not known even though he is good. He has to go out there. PSL teams will not be happy to hear that but that’s the reality.”
