Tiny Cape Verde on verge of fairy-tale World Cup berth

Cape Verde Islands could become the second smallest country to qualify for a World Cup after they took a step closer on Tuesday, while Senegal staged a stunning recovery to boost their chances of a berth at next year’s finals in North America.

Egypt, South Africa and Ivory Coast also moved towards securing first place in their respective groups on a busy day of qualifiers across the continent.

Cape Verde's 1-0 home win over Cameroon put them four points clear of the Indomitable Lions in Group D and they have their destiny in their hands with two matches to play next month.

The West African island archipelago, with a population of just above 600,000, won in Praia with a 54th-minute goal from striker Dailon Livramento, who stripped Carlos Baleba of the ball in his own half before sprinting away from the defenders and slotting past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Cape Verde need three points from next month’s qualifiers away to Libya and at home against Eswatini to qualify.