Highbury hope to score first season win against Baroka on Sunday
Highbury FC will be looking to score their first victory in the new season when they face Baroka FC on Sunday in a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the Gelvandale Stadium (3pm).
The Gqeberha-based side are 12th on the log after playing to draws against the University of Pretoria at home and Kruger United away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.