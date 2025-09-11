Soccer

Highbury hope to score first season win against Baroka on Sunday

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 September 2025

Highbury FC will be looking to score their first victory in the new season when they face Baroka FC on Sunday in a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the Gelvandale Stadium (3pm). 

The Gqeberha-based side are 12th on the log after playing to draws against the University of Pretoria at home and Kruger United away...

