SowetanLIVE
Makgopa unfazed Pirates’ strikers are misfiring as cup final looms
‘The brotherhood we have in the team makes our job easy,’ says Bafana Bafana forward
Sports journalist
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Evidence Makgopa has downplayed Orlando Pirates' strikers' inefficiency this season, where none have yet to find the back of the net, saying “only time will tell”.
Pirates, who will attempt to win their fourth MTN8 title on the trot when they trade blows with Stellenbosch in this year's final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, have found the back of the net 10 times from eight games across the league and the MTN8 this season. None of the goals was scored by a striker.
“Only time will tell, but I am not worried,” Makgopa said when asked whether he was concerned he and his fellow strikers hadn't scored.
Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Boitumelo Radiopane and newcomer Yanela Mbuthumba are the four strikers in Pirates' squad this season. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou favoured Radiopane in the first few games of the season before picking Makgopa and Mabasa in recent games.
Makgopa insisted competition among the forwards is a healthy rivalry.
“I always tell people before we are competitors, we are brothers,” the Bucs striker said.
“The brotherhood we have in the team makes our job easy. I am learning a lot of things from Tshego [Mabasa], Boitumelo and Mbuthuma, as new as he is in the team, so there's no jealousy among us as strikers.
“We're a happy bunch of players, willing to help the team achieve its goals.”
Makgopa cautioned his teammates against underestimating Stellies on Saturday, given Bucs beat them 1-0 at home in this Betway Premiership campaign and won last season's MTN8 final against Steve Barker's well-drilled Cape side.
“Yes, we have beaten Stellenbosch in the league this season and we beat them in the final last season, but that doesn't give us any advantage. We mustn't underestimate them.
“A final is always a different ball game and anything can happen. We have to execute our game plan and forget about what we have done against Stellies in the past.”
Pirates' goal scorers this season are Kamogelo Sebelebele (three goals), Patrick Maswanganyi (three) and Oswin Appollis, Lebone Seema, Deon Hotto and Tshepang Moremi with one apiece.
SowetanLIVE
