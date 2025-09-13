Pirates crush Stellies in extra time to claim fourth MTN8 title on the trot

Not since the days of Mbulelo "OJ" Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager.

History repeated itself as rising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19, walked to the podium after they trashed Stellenbosch FC 3-0 after extra time to lift the MTN8 trophy for the fourth season running.

The defender, who was named man of the match during Bafana Bafana’s 2025 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria four days ago, led some men who are old enough to be his father.

Mbokazi, who was given the captain's armband after injury to Nkosinathi Sibisi, wrote his name in the club’s history books as they beat Stellies for the second season in succession in the MTN8 final.

In a match that was played in front of a sold-out and raucous crowd in Mbombela, Pirates found a higher gear during extra-time with Tshepang Moremi shining with a brace and Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring the other one.

For the opening goal, Sihle Nduli released substitute Oswin Appollis on the right wing and he delivered a pin-point cross to Moremi. A few minutes later, Mabasa put this matter beyond doubt.