Highbury beat Baroka to earn vital points

15 September 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury's Naeem Amoojee, right, tussles for possession with Baroka's Kgahliso Maphanga during their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday
BALL TUSSLE: Highbury's Naeem Amoojee, right, tussles for possession with Baroka's Kgahliso Maphanga during their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

After playing to two consecutive draws, Highbury finally secured their first win in the 2025/2026 Motsepe Foundation Championship season  when they beat Baroka FC 1-0  at the Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday.

 Siyabonga Dubula's penalty in the second half earned them a vital win against Baroka.

The success also marked the Yellow Nation's first victory at home this season.

Head coach Kabelo Sibiya will be hopeful that the  win will generate more victories for the Gqeberha-based side in future.

Highbury started off like a house on fire in the first 20 minutes of the game, but Baroka quickly found their mojo and took control of the game.

There where no threatening goal scoring attempts from either team in the first half.

Highbury scored  in the second half through a penalty after Shaun Ramolomo was brought down inside the box.

Dubula put up his hand to face Baroka's goalkeeper, Mondli Mpoto, and scored the winning goal.

Dan Malesela's troops tried to come back into the game, but their attempts were fruitless.

Sunday's defeat is Baroka's second consecutive defeat in the league this season.

Isaac Shongoane missed an opportunity to level the scores in the late stages of the game, after he received a pass from a corner, but he headed the ball wide.

