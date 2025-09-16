Win against Baroka will ease pressure on his troops, says coach
Highbury FC head coach Kabelo Sibiya said the win against Baroka FC would take some pressure off his players.
The Gqeberha side registered their first three points of the season by beating Bakgakga 1-0 in a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.