Highbury FC head coach Kabelo Sibiya said it was a huge gamble to field goalkeeper Simfumene Lamati in their crucial game against Baroka FC, but it paid off.
In an unexpected move, Sibiya benched his regular shot-stopper, Namibian Kamaijanda Ndisiro, and instead fielded former FC Ravens goalkeeper Lamati for their Motsepe Foundation Championship game against Baroka on Sunday, which the Gqeberha-based team won 1-0.
Making his debut for Highbury this season, after having joined the team last season, Lamati demonstrated his skill by blocking every effort from Baroka at the Gelvandale Stadium.
Sibiya applauded Lamati’s performance.
The victory against Bakgakga saw Highbury claim their first three points of the season.
Siyabonga Dubula’s penalty in the second half earned them the vital win.
The success also marked the Yellow Nation’s first victory at home this season.
Before this, Highbury played to two consecutive draws in their season-opening matches.
“We had to be brave and give Lamati a chance on Sunday against Baroka,” Sibiya said.
“He doesn’t have the minutes in his legs, so we had to make that call, but we are very happy with his performance. He kept a clean sheet.
“It was a very good performance from him.
“We are happy for him and we are happy for the guys because it’s not easy working hard and keeping on conceding late goals.
“I can see how happy the guys are, and that makes me happy as well, because I see the efforts they put in every day at training.”
The Yellow Nation will travel to Pietermaritzburg to face league rookies Midlands Wanders in a league fixture on Saturday (3pm).
They will then return to host the Bees, who are also new to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, at home on September 26.
The Herald
Gamble to field Lamati instead of Ndisiro pays off
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Herald
