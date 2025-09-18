Eymael looks to continue collecting positive points at Chippa United
After sailing Chippa United to their first Betway Premiership victory of the season, head coach Luc Eymael said he wanted to continue collecting positive results for the club.
After five failed attempts, the Gqeberha-based side registered their first three points in the league on Tuesday when they beat Orbit College 2-1 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London...
