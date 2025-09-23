Highbury book second win in Motsepe Foundation Championship
Highbury FC successfully collected their second win in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after beating Midlands Wanderers 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.
A second-half goal from Senzo Ndlovu saw Highbury return home with three points in the bag. ..
