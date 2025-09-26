Soccer

Highbury look to score third consecutive win against The Bees

26 September 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya will be looking to score their third consecutive win whey they host The Bees at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday
SEEKING VICTORY: Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya will be looking to score their third consecutive win whey they host The Bees at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Highbury FC will be looking to score three consecutive victories when they face The Bees in their   Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture  at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3 pm).

After a slow start to the new season, the Gqeberha-based side finally broke their winless run in the league by beating Baroka FC 1-0 at home.

The Yellow Nation went on to win again with the same score margin against Midlands Wanderers away, in their previous league encounter.

The two wins saw Highbury move up to third place on the log with eight points from four matches.

They will be looking to get their third consecutive victory against Bees but, most importantly, keep their unbeaten run in the league so far.

Meanwhile, The Bees are fifth on the log with six points from four matches. The league rookies from Nkomati, Mpumalanga, have lost two and won two matches from their games played so far.

After losing 3-1 to Milford, The Bees will be looking to bounce back to  winning ways when they play Highbury.

Though Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya has some injury concerns, the coach said he would field a strong team on Friday.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

US tariffs, Chinese competition & limited fiscal space keep EBRD economies ...
Jimmy Kimmel's return racks up over 17 million views on social media | REUTERS

Most Read