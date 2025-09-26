Highbury look to score third consecutive win against The Bees

Highbury FC will be looking to score three consecutive victories when they face The Bees in their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3 pm).
After a slow start to the new season, the Gqeberha-based side finally broke their winless run in the league by beating Baroka FC 1-0 at home.
The Yellow Nation went on to win again with the same score margin against Midlands Wanderers away, in their previous league encounter.
The two wins saw Highbury move up to third place on the log with eight points from four matches.
They will be looking to get their third consecutive victory against Bees but, most importantly, keep their unbeaten run in the league so far.
Meanwhile, The Bees are fifth on the log with six points from four matches. The league rookies from Nkomati, Mpumalanga, have lost two and won two matches from their games played so far.
After losing 3-1 to Milford, The Bees will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Highbury.
Though Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya has some injury concerns, the coach said he would field a strong team on Friday.
