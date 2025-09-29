Highbury have yet to lose a match in Motsepe Foundation Championship
Gqeberha side draw with The Bees
Highbury FC remain unbeaten in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, following their 1-1 draw against The Bees FC at the Gelvandale Stadium at the weekend.
The Gqeberha-based side came back from a goal behind after The Bees' Sicelo Masilela scored a cracker in the first half to put his side in the lead on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.