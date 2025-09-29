Soccer

Highbury out to continue collecting points in upcoming games

Premium
29 September 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

With the first five Motsepe Foundation Championship games done and dusted, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya is aiming to make their title contender intentions known in the next five league matches.

The Gqeberha-based side finished their first opening matches on nine points — one point short of their goal to collect ten...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Ford Ranger Raptor
Police say one dead in Michigan church shooting | REUTERS

Most Read