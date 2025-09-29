Highbury out to continue collecting points in upcoming games
With the first five Motsepe Foundation Championship games done and dusted, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya is aiming to make their title contender intentions known in the next five league matches.
The Gqeberha-based side finished their first opening matches on nine points — one point short of their goal to collect ten...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.