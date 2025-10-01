Highbury pen three-year twinning deal with NMU
Motsepe team to train at varsity but still play home games at Gelvandale Stadium
Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury FC have secured a twinning deal with Nelson Mandela University after the parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the 2nd Avenue campus this week.
Highbury will now use the 2nd Avenue facilities as their training ground but will continue playing their league matches at the Gelvandale Stadium...
