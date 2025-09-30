Pirates move to third spot with win over TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates moved to third spot on the Betway Premiership standings with a hard fought 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy in Johannebsurg on Tuesday.
With this much-needed win, that has taken them to 15 points from seven games, the Buccaneers have registered their fifth league win in succession.
Pirates have closed the gap on early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will feel they should have scored more goals.
Pirates dominated for most of the match but their supporters only celebrated the two goals by Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa on either half.
Ouaddou made some interesting tactical changes with attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Masindi Nemtajela used in the central creative creative roles.
On the left wing, Ouaddou started with Tshepang Moremi while Kamogela Sebelebele was used on the right and Makgopa as the lone striker.
Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic did not tinker much with his team of Tape Ira, Mpho Mvelase, Khulumane Ndamane, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Sphesihle Maduna and Puso Dithejane.
Moremi hit the post inside four minutes after a quick counter attack that involved Mofokeng and Nemtajela as they made their intentions to win clear.
The game's only goal arrived after 19 minutes when referee Siyabulela Qunta pointed to the spot after Mlungisi Mbunjane shoved Nemtajela in the box.
After a short discussion among Pirates players in the box, Makgopa was given the ball and the Bafana Bafana striker got the better of Galaxy goalkeeper Ira.
With this defeat, Galaxy have dropped to seventh spot with 13 points from eighth matches and they will be under pressure when they take on Orbit College at Olympia Park in the Carling Knockout on Saturday.
Pirates also turn attention to the cup competition with a home clash against Siwelele FC on Saturday.
The last action of the match came in the dying minutes when Mabasa headed home a pass from Deon Hotto.