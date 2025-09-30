Pirates move to third spot with win over TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates moved to third spot on the Betway Premiership standings with a hard fought 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy in Johannebsurg on Tuesday.

With this much-needed win, that has taken them to 15 points from seven games, the Buccaneers have registered their fifth league win in succession.

Pirates have closed the gap on early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will feel they should have scored more goals.

Pirates dominated for most of the match but their supporters only celebrated the two goals by Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa on either half.

Ouaddou made some interesting tactical changes with attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Masindi Nemtajela used in the central creative creative roles.

On the left wing, Ouaddou started with Tshepang Moremi while Kamogela Sebelebele was used on the right and Makgopa as the lone striker.