Chippa United looking for change of fortune in Carling Knockout
Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael is hoping for a change of fortune in the cup competition this weekend after the team’s disappointing run in the Betway Premiership.
The Chilli Boys play Richards Bay FC in the Carling Knockout at the Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.