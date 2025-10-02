Soccer

Highbury chasing second away win against Black Leopards

Coach orders troops to fight to keep their unbeaten run in the league intact

02 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Gqeberha's Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury will be hunting down another away win when they play Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). 

And more importantly, head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya has ordered his troops to fight to keep their unbeaten run in the league intact...

