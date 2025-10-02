Highbury chasing second away win against Black Leopards
Coach orders troops to fight to keep their unbeaten run in the league intact
Gqeberha's Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury will be hunting down another away win when they play Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
And more importantly, head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya has ordered his troops to fight to keep their unbeaten run in the league intact...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.