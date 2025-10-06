Chiefs out on penalties, Chippa hammered

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for silverware this season suffered a blow after they were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup following their dramatic 5-4 penalty defeat to Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
The tie finished goalless after extra time, with neither side able to find the rhythm and penalties were needed to decide the winner.
Sage Stephens, who replaced Oscarine Masuluke in the second half, was the hero for Stellies as he saved two penalties — from Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons — to help his side advance to the last eight.
The match was delayed by 30 minutes due to spectators arriving late.
Chiefs gave a start to goalkeeper Rwanda keeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made his first appearance of the season, while Stellies also made a change in goal as Masuluke came in for Stephens, but was injured during the match.
The Cape Winelands side were quite happy to allow Amakhosi to get most of the ball while they looked to catch them in transition.
Chiefs had the better of the chances to open the scoring when Khanyisa Mayo collected a pass from Glody Lilepo before unleashing a powerful strike that hit the upright.
Stellies suffered a blow as Masuluke was stretchered off before the hour mark with a concussion after he collided with Mayo.
It was a dull 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances for either side. Stellies increased the tempo in extra time, but still could not create clear chances, while Chiefs struggled.
Stellies were reduced to 10 men when Thapelo Mokobodi was shown his second yellow card in extra time for a foul on Pule Mmodi.
With a one-man advantage, Chiefs started to push for a winning goal, with Stellies opting to absorb the pressure.
The Soweto giants had chances to open the scoring later but failed to take them.
Amakhosi improved during extra time as Stellies sat back and waited for the penalty shoot.
There was drama at the end of the extra time as Ntwari refused to be substituted.
The Chiefs technical team wanted Bruce Bvuma to replace him for the penalty shoot-out, but Ntwari defied them.
He saved the first penalty, but Stephens, facing another sub, Morris, brought Stellies back into the game by saving what was supposed to be the winning penalty for Chiefs.
The Stellies keeper also stopped Solomons’ spot-kick to send his side through during sudden death.
• In the other early game on Sunday, Knox Mutizwa struck twice to lead Richards Bay to a 4-1 thumping of Chippa United at the uMhlathuze Stadium.
Four of the five goals were scored in an exciting first stanza as the hosts pounced on Chippa’s defensive frailties.
Richards Bay sat on that lead in the second half before substitute Lundi Mahala scored on the counterattack in injury time.
Ntlonelo Bomelo got the scoreboard ticking for the Natal Rich Boyz with a fourth-minute goal before Mutizwa added another three minutes later.
Azola Tshobeni got one back for Chippa United just before the half-hour, before Mutizwa was at it again in the 37th minute to make it 3-1 at the break.
Mahala made sure of the points with a right-footed finish past Stanley Nwabali at the near post.
Sowetan
Chiefs out on penalties, Chippa hammered
Stellenbosch advance to last eight, Chilli Boys lose 4-1 to Richards Bay
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA /BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for silverware this season suffered a blow after they were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup following their dramatic 5-4 penalty defeat to Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
The tie finished goalless after extra time, with neither side able to find the rhythm and penalties were needed to decide the winner.
Sage Stephens, who replaced Oscarine Masuluke in the second half, was the hero for Stellies as he saved two penalties — from Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons — to help his side advance to the last eight.
The match was delayed by 30 minutes due to spectators arriving late.
Chiefs gave a start to goalkeeper Rwanda keeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made his first appearance of the season, while Stellies also made a change in goal as Masuluke came in for Stephens, but was injured during the match.
The Cape Winelands side were quite happy to allow Amakhosi to get most of the ball while they looked to catch them in transition.
Chiefs had the better of the chances to open the scoring when Khanyisa Mayo collected a pass from Glody Lilepo before unleashing a powerful strike that hit the upright.
Stellies suffered a blow as Masuluke was stretchered off before the hour mark with a concussion after he collided with Mayo.
It was a dull 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances for either side. Stellies increased the tempo in extra time, but still could not create clear chances, while Chiefs struggled.
Stellies were reduced to 10 men when Thapelo Mokobodi was shown his second yellow card in extra time for a foul on Pule Mmodi.
With a one-man advantage, Chiefs started to push for a winning goal, with Stellies opting to absorb the pressure.
The Soweto giants had chances to open the scoring later but failed to take them.
Amakhosi improved during extra time as Stellies sat back and waited for the penalty shoot.
There was drama at the end of the extra time as Ntwari refused to be substituted.
The Chiefs technical team wanted Bruce Bvuma to replace him for the penalty shoot-out, but Ntwari defied them.
He saved the first penalty, but Stephens, facing another sub, Morris, brought Stellies back into the game by saving what was supposed to be the winning penalty for Chiefs.
The Stellies keeper also stopped Solomons’ spot-kick to send his side through during sudden death.
• In the other early game on Sunday, Knox Mutizwa struck twice to lead Richards Bay to a 4-1 thumping of Chippa United at the uMhlathuze Stadium.
Four of the five goals were scored in an exciting first stanza as the hosts pounced on Chippa’s defensive frailties.
Richards Bay sat on that lead in the second half before substitute Lundi Mahala scored on the counterattack in injury time.
Ntlonelo Bomelo got the scoreboard ticking for the Natal Rich Boyz with a fourth-minute goal before Mutizwa added another three minutes later.
Azola Tshobeni got one back for Chippa United just before the half-hour, before Mutizwa was at it again in the 37th minute to make it 3-1 at the break.
Mahala made sure of the points with a right-footed finish past Stanley Nwabali at the near post.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby