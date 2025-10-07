Soccer

Look in the mirror! Eymael fumes after Cup humiliation

07 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Distraught Chippa United coach Luc Eymael said both he and the players needed to reflect deeply and critically assess their roles after their 4-1 defeat to Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout at the weekend.

Sunday’s game marked Eymael’s third defeat since taking charge of the Chilli Boys. Of the six matches the Belgian has managed the team, he has secured only one win...

