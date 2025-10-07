Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has described their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm) as the most important one to win to have a chance of qualifying.
After being docked three points by Fifa last week for fielding Teboho Mokoena, who was meant to serve a suspension in the clash against Lesotho in March, the remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda next Tuesday in Mbombela are a must-win.
Bafana are now tied with Benin on 14 points in Group C and are second due to goal difference heading into the final round of qualifiers.
With Benin to play their remaining two matches against Rwanda on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday, both away, Broos doesn't see them winning both and wants Bafana to win against Zimbabwe at all costs on Friday to head into the Rwanda match next week with an advantage.
“Certainly, looking at the next games, there are four teams involved. It's impossible that four teams can win their two matches. So, therefore, the game on Friday is maybe the most important. If we can win that game, we have 17 points,” Broos explained to the media during a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.
Why Bafana must beat Zimbabwe — Broos
Coach says it won't be possible for Benin to beat both Rwanda and Nigeria
Sports Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Certainly, looking at the next games, there are four teams involved. It's impossible that four teams can win their two matches. So, therefore, the game on Friday is maybe the most important. If we can win that game, we have 17 points,” Broos explained to the media during a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.
“Nigeria, if they win their two games, they can only have 17 points; the same thing for Rwanda. Benin cannot win the two games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda and then the game on Friday is so important for us to win.”
Broos said there are no doubts that Bafana will win the remaining two matches, which will give them a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.
“There has never been any doubt from my side ... and I will try to transfer that to the group tomorrow [today] at the meeting we will have, like always,” he said.
“I believe in that group and I'm sure on Friday they will do everything to win that match. Why should we doubt if we see the performances in the past eight games in the qualifiers, and if there is a team that deserves to go through, it is South Africa.”
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has replaced injured Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates, while Lyle Foster and Sphephelo Sithole are expected to join the team today.
