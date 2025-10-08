Broos gets big guns back for World Cup qualifiers fight

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited to have key defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole back for their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
While the pair return, Broos has already suffered an injury setback in his present camp — Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners has withdrawn “due to medical reasons”, the South African Football Association (Safa) said on its media WhatsApp group.
“He was released back to his club this morning [Tuesday]. Evidence Makgopa has been called up as his replacement,” it said.
Mudau missed September’s qualifiers against Lesotho (Bafana won 3-0) and Nigeria (1-1) in Bloemfontein due to a dispute with Sundowns and Sithole has been out for about a year with injury.
They are back in a major boost for Broos.
Mudau is expected to reclaim the right-back position.
Sithole may re-establish his central defensive partnership with Teboho Mokoena in what are likely to be must-win matches against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday and Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
“If you talk about players who are back in Khuliso and ‘Yaya’, they have always been important to the team,” Broos said before Bafana’s first training session at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.
“It is a pity we couldn’t select Sithole for a year because of injury.
“It was also a pity we couldn’t select Khuliso in September because he had a dispute with his club.
“They are back and they are important for the team.
“Every game is different and Friday against Zimbabwe is going to be different from the matches we had against them in the past.
“We will be up against a highly motivated team that will try to take points from us.
“But we also have a strong team. Let’s see what happens, but I am happy these guys are back.”
Broos said his players must not underestimate Zimbabwe, who prop up six-team Group E in last place on four points.
“Matches against Zimbabwe are always difficult; they are always motivated to play against us and they have good players in their team.
“Four years ago, we played against them and this team of today are different — most of their players are playing overseas. That means the quality is there.
“I will expect a good and motivated team on Friday and it is up to us to achieve our best level to beat them.
“There are some possibilities to beat them, but to do that there are some things we need to take care of.
“If we can manage that, we have a big chance to beat them.”
Bafana won 3-1 against Zimbabwe at home in Bloemfontein in the first-round clash in June 2024.
The return fixture is being played in Durban because Zimbabwe does not have a Fifa-approved venue.
Fifa’s docking of three points from SA for the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March has left previous leaders Bafana (14 points and a +3 goal difference) in second place in Group C and in need of wins in their last two games to overtake top-placed Benin (14 points, +4 difference).
Benin face Rwanda on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday, both away.
TimesLIVE
Broos gets big guns back for World Cup qualifiers fight
But Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners sidelined for medical reasons
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/REINHARDT HAMMAN
TimesLIVE
