Soccer

Fifa break will help Chippa players with recovery, says coach

08 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Luc Eymael has welcomed the two-week Fifa break, saying it will help his players recover and refocus. 

The break comes courtesy of afana Bafana’s World Cup Qualifiers group stage fixtures. ..

