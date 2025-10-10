Broos 'not expecting any favours' from Zim

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not expecting any favours from already eliminated Zimbabwe when they meet in the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (6pm).
Bafana are desperate for a win to remain in contention in the qualifiers ahead of their final match against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
They head into the match tied on 14 points with Benin, but are second due to goal difference. The Warriors are at the bottom of the group with four points, but Broos doesn't expect them to help SA win and qualify for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.
“I think this game is one of the most important matches in the last 24 or 25 years. By getting a victory, we have a big chance to qualify, and a defeat ... we can stop dreaming,” Broos explained to the media during the pre-match press conference in Durban yesterday.
“Zimbabwe have always been very difficult opponents, and they will not be different this time. They are very motivated, when I read their comments, and also we don't expect favours from them.
“It was clear two or three weeks ago when they wanted to play this game in Botswana; when you played your four previous home games in SA, then you know you don't have to expect favours.
“But we don't need their favours if we want to win, we want to do it correctly and we believe in it. We are confident and what I saw in the last three days at training makes me happy. The boys are very motivated and they also know the importance of this game.
“We are more confident that we can do the job. It is important to win tomorrow (today), the last match against Rwanda can be different. Maybe we don't have to win anymore. We just have to try and win the (Zimbabwe) game.”
With the two teams to face each other in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B in Morocco in December again, Broos is not fazed as he believes the mentality of the players is in the right space to win every game.
“Every game we start, we want to win. That is the mentality that we have in the team,” he said. “I'm confident that we can beat Zimbabwe because we have the right mentality for such games, not because we are a good team.”
