Retired SA footballer calls for more school tournaments

Talent is there, but needs to be nurtured, says Hlompho Kekana at Kay Motsepe event

14 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Hlompho Kekana says SA soccer players are undoubtedly talented, but the young, fresh football talent needs proper nurturing.

The 40-year-old retired defender, who is now an ambassador and scout for Sundowns, said this at the Kay Motsepe Schools Championship Football national finals held at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve at the weekend...

