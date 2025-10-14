St Marks win Kay Motsepe Football Championship U19 final
Eastern Cape schools face tough challenges at competition won by rivals from other provinces
The Eastern Cape schools who took part in the Kay Motsepe National Football Championship finals faced some tough challenges at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve at the weekend.
A total of four teams from the province took part in the event, which was won by St Marks International School from Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.