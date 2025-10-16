Soccer

Winning mentality big part of Highbury’s success, says Dubula

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 16 October 2025

A winning mentality has been the biggest driver of their success in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Highbury central midfielder Siyabonga Dubula said.

It is that winning mindset that has seen the Yellow Nation remain unbeaten this season in six league matches...

