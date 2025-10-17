Soccer

Highbury FC looking to win against Leicesterford, says Ndwandwe

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 17 October 2025

Their win against the Black Leopards in Thohoyandou has given Highbury FC the belief that they can get three points anywhere, whether playing at home or away, says striker Menzi Ndwandwe.

Highbury return to Motsepe Foundation Championship action on Friday after a two-weekFifa break...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Temptation, transformation, drama and laughter, all in this week’s ...
The Cradock Four Inquest | 14 October 2025

Most Read