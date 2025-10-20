Highbury will bounce back from first defeat — Sibiya
Focus now shifts to match against Casric Stars on Friday
Highbury’s first defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season was tough to take, but his players will regroup and come back stronger, coach Kabelo Sibiya said.
The Yellow Nation lost 2-1 to Leicesterford City away at the Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend...
