Soccer

Highbury will bounce back from first defeat — Sibiya

Focus now shifts to match against Casric Stars on Friday

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 October 2025

Highbury’s first defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season was tough to take, but his players will regroup and come back stronger, coach Kabelo Sibiya said.

The Yellow Nation lost 2-1 to Leicesterford City away at the Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025

Most Read