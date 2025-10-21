Highbury left homeless as metro misses safety deadline
Plans for game against Casric Stars on Friday thrown into disarray
Highbury FC are facing a venue crisis with no home ground to call their own after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality missed the deadline to renew the Gelvandale Stadium’s safety certificate.
The Yellow Nation have used the Gelvandale Stadium as their home venue since last season...
