Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed to The Herald that Vusumuzi Vilakazi will replace Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.
Eymael is now a free agent after his lawyers reached an agreement with the Gqeberha side to go their separate ways.
It will be former Kruger United coach Vilakazi’s second stint at Chippa.
The Chilli Boys will next play AmaZulu in East London on November 1.
This is a developing story.
JUST IN | Eymael out, Mpengesi confirms Vilakazi as Chippa’s new coach
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
