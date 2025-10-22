Soccer

JUST IN | Eymael out, Mpengesi confirms Vilakazi as Chippa’s new coach

22 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Sports Reporter
Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaces Luc Eymael as Chippa United’s new head coach.
TAKING OVER: Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaces Luc Eymael as Chippa United’s new head coach.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed to The Herald that Vusumuzi Vilakazi will replace Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.

Eymael is now a free agent after his lawyers reached an agreement with the Gqeberha side to go their separate ways.

It will be former Kruger United coach Vilakazi’s second stint at Chippa.

 The Chilli Boys will next play AmaZulu in East London on November 1.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read