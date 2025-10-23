Coaching carousel spins again as Eymael exits, Vilakazi steps in
Fifth mentor of season steps in after Chippa suffer string of defeats
Chippa United will head into their 11th league match of the season with a fifth coach in charge after Luc Eymael parted ways with the club on Wednesday and was replaced by Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Eymael confirmed his departure to The Herald, followed shortly later by a two-word message from Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi, “Vilakazi Kanu”, via WhatsApp when the reporter asked him who would replace the Belgian...
