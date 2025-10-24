Highbury must win against Casric Stars to keep title hopes alive
Highbury have received special dispensation to play their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture against Casric Stars at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3.30pm) as scheduled, despite the venue’s safety and security certificate having expired.
Highbury chair Cameron Klopper said the decision to continue with the fixture at the stadium came after talks between the club and the PSL on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.