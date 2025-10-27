Sibiya looks to return with six points from Upington
Highbury FC are brimming with confidence as they head into their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash against the Hungry Lions at the Mxolisi Dicky Stadium in Upington on Wednesday (3.30pm), head coach Kabelo Sibiya said.
Highbury have climbed to third on the table after edging out Casric Stars 1-0 on Friday at the Gelvandale Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.