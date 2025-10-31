Highbury focus on Upington after loss to Hungry Lions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW RESOLVE: Following Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Hungry Lions, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya has switched his focus to Upington City, who they play on Saturday.

After losing 2-0 to the Hungry Lions, Highbury FC head coach Kabelo Sibiya said there was no time to cry over spilt milk and the team had turned their attention to their next soccer match against Upington City.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship game will be played at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Saturday (3.30pm).

Highbury have dropped to fourth on the log with 15 points from nine games after Wednesday’s defeat, the club’s second setback this season.

“We take a loss on our chin and we move on,” Sibiya said.

“There is a game on Saturday, which is also going to be a difficult match.

“We are playing against a team that overtook us; now they are sitting third. They have been winning matches lately, so we have to be at our best on Saturday.

“We have tried our best not to lose matches, but sometimes it happens. We believe that we have another chance to redeem ourselves quickly.

“We honestly believe that this game came at the right time without a long wait. We will do our best; we’re playing against a team that is one of the highest scoring in the league.

“At the same time they are conceding goals. They are one point ahead of us now. For us to go back to third position, we need to win against them, and we are aware of that.

“The guys were disappointed yesterday after the match.

“We have to learn from the match that we lost and move on to do our best and try to win our next match.”

Speaking of their recent away game misfortune, Sibiya said his team could have done better by converting their chances.

“We started the game well, honestly. We dominated the match. We had two clear-cut chances in the early stages of the match, for which the goalkeeper made big saves.

“On our side, our keeper, the whole first 45 minutes of the match, never had to make a save. There were no box entries against us.

“In the second half, we came back and we kept playing, creating chances and playing better.

“However, the opponents had two chances and they took those chances.

“I think we could have done better in terms of converting our chances.

“Also, after the opponents scored the first goal, they continued to sit back. They played on a counter, which made things difficult for us.

“We tried to play around the press and through the block, and at times we were successful.

“To be honest, we tried and my players put in the effort, but it was not our day.”

