Highbury coach Sibiya gives players time off during Fifa break

LONG HAUL: Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya during their Motsepe Foundation Championship game against Venda FC at the Mabibaz Stadium on Friday

After their 2-0 home loss to Venda FC over the weekend, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya will give his players time off to rest and recuperate during the Fifa break.

The Gqeberha team faced Venda FC at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Friday, after two consecutive Motsepe Foundation Championship matches in Upington.

Highbury scored three points during their week-long travels to the Northern Cape.

They lost 2-0 to Hungry Lions before defeating Upington FC 2-1.

Friday’s loss to Venda was the team’s third of the season.

The Yellow Nation are fifth on the MFC log with 18 points from 11 matches.

“We’ll give the guys four days off,” Sibiya said.

“Remember, we are coming from a hectic trip in Upington.

“We played three matches on even days last week, so the guys need some time off.

“You could see some players towards the end of the [Venda] game were cramping because of the heat we were coming from in Upington.

“We tried to refresh them.

“We’ll be back at training on Thursday to prepare for our match against Milford, which won’t be an easy game either.

“Milford are flirting with numbers now, but we know what to fix already.

“We have seen the corrections we need to make ahead of that game.”

Venda’s head coach, Clinton Larsen, welcomed the victory.

The former Chippa United mentor is confident the three points will result in more victories for his team.

Venda rank 11th in the log with 14 points from 11 matches.

“It’s been a long time coming; the results we have been getting have not been a true reflection of the way the team has been playing,” Larsen said.

“A lot of people might look at our position on the log and think it’s going to be easy when they play against us, but the position we are in is due to our own wrongdoing.

“We have been so poor in front of goals this season, and finally today we get one goal and an own goal.

“But we scored a good goal, so I am pleased also to have been able to limit the opponent to very few goal chances — a team that usually creates a lot of chances, so defensively, I am very happy.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game against Highbury, a team that is in form and a team that is high up the log and a team we want to catch up to.

“We have to work very hard now.

“We haven’t had back-to-back wins this season, but we have had so many opportunities to do so.

“Hopefully the next game will allow us to do that.”

The Herald