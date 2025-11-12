No room for tourists, Zambia clash in Nelson Mandela Bay is serious — Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EAGLE EYE: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during a training session at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday

Head coach Hugo Broos has urged his Bafana Bafana squad to approach the friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm) with full determination.

The match forms part of Broos’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December.

SA are in Group B, along with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

“I will ask for focus and concentration from every player like we had for the qualifiers,” Broos said.

“Even if this is not a qualifier, I will not accept that players are taking this game like a little holiday.

“I want to win on Saturday.

“On the other side, this is also for me the last opportunity to call some players that I want to see close up, and that is the reason why Keletso Makgalwa and Masindi Nemtajela are here with us.

“They have had good performances in their clubs, so they deserve to be with us.

“Now it’s up to them in the next few days to prove they are in the right place.

“That they are players for the future who can help us. That is the reason they are here.”

The coach said getting all his players to camp on time did not happen often.

Broos believes a loss to Chipolopolo, ranked 18th in Africa and 87th globally, would be detrimental to Bafana’s Afcon preparations.

“We are in preparation for Afcon, and it’s not the moment now to do experiments.

“I have to focus on the Afcon, which is why some players are not in the team.

“But also, I want to have a good game and good preparation for Zambia.

“Like I said in the previous press conference, for me, 75% of the selection is made for Afcon.

“In this game it’s all about looking at different positions, that is the most important thing for me — that we do not have any doubts any more.

“This is so we can start our preparations on December 8 with everything we know and so that we do not have surprises any more.”

Bafana won bronze at the previous Afcon in Ivory Coast in 2024, and Broos believes they will do even better this time as they aim to build winning momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Bafana qualified for the World Cup after defeating Rwanda 3-0 in September, finishing first in Group C with 18 points.

The SA squad will only arrive in Gqeberha on Friday and are likely to have a run at the stadium in the afternoon.

The Herald